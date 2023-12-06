Florida’s top EDGE returning to college football, entering transfer portal

Florida edge defender Princely Umanmielen is leaving the program, but not for the NFL as many expected.

Umanmielen announced his return to college football on Wednesday, adding his intentions to enter the transfer portal after four years with the Gators. Umanmielen was one of Florida’s most effective defenders this season, leading the team in tackles for loss (11.5) and sacks (7.0).

“After a lot of thought, prayers, and conversations, I would like to state that I will be returning to college football, but I will be entering my name in the transfer portal,” Umanmielen wrote. “We all must do what is best for us and I think this is what is best for me at the time. Thank you, Gator Nation.”

Dan Mullen’s staff signed Umanmielen as a four-star defensive end in the class of 2020. He played in six games during the COVID season and played all 38 games for the Gators over the next three seasons.

Umanmielen took over the No. 1 jersey as a senior in 2023. He leaves Gainesville with 99 total tackles (48 solo), 24.5 tackles for loss, 15 sacks and three forced fumbles.

In some ways, Florida won’t be hurt by the loss of an incredibly talented player. Umanmielen was always a potential draft guy, and Billy Napier’s staff should have a plan to replace him. Still, it’ll be tough to watch Umanmielen thrive in another uniform, especially if it’s inside the SEC.

