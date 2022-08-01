Florida a ‘top-5 school’ for this Louisiana offensive tackle

Three-star De La Salle (New Orleans, Louisiana) offensive tackle Caden Jones was one of the many recruiting targets in Gainesville last week for Friday Night Lights.

It was Jones’ second visit to the Swamp, and he made sure to get there a day early to take part in an unofficial visit before participating in the evening camp. He left town feeling much more comfortable with the staff, according to 247Sports, and he’s starting to feel like a priority target at the position for Florida.

“It was great and I would say it was different than the last time I went. The first time I came to Florida we were all getting to know each other, but this time around I already had a feel for them. I got in late Thursday and spent all day Friday there. I got in earlier and got to tour the new facilities.

Right now, the 6-foot-7inch, 305-pounder has over 25 offers to pick from, but he says the Gators would likely make the cut if he had to eliminate 80% of the schools from the race. Having two offensive line coaches is appealing to Jones, as is the new culture being established in Gainesville.

“They are most definitely a top five school for me,” he said. “They have a lot of energy and I like the atmosphere I see when I am down there. They have great coaches and I like the coaches and how they put some much effort in nutrition and strength and conditioning. I would say Florida, Texas A&M, Houston, Texas, and Florida State.”

The plan is to take official visits over the fall months and to stop by Florida again in December for what should be one of his final trips. An early signing day announcement could be in store.

Jones is the No. 407 overall prospect on the 247Sports composite and the No. 34 offensive tackle in the country.

