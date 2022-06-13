Florida ‘on top’ for this 2024 legacy LB recruit after visit

Four-star linebacker Myles Graham is one of Florida’s priority targets out of the class of 2024. We knew that he left his most recent visit to the University of Florida holding the Gators in high regard, but Gators Online‘s most recent report sheds a bit more light on where exactly the Orange and Blue stand with the No. 3 linebacker in his class, according to the On3 consensus.

Graham placed the Gators around the top three but didn’t explicitly state any other schools or a list. That’s smart for someone who has well over a year to make a decision and is still working his way through preliminary unofficial visits. This was Graham’s second visit to the Swamp, and he got a little bit of time with coach Billy Napier and some other members of the staff.

“He (Napier) thinks I’m one of the best 24s in my class,” Graham said. “Coach just loves the way I play. He wants me to get back on campus really soon. I’ll probably get back down in the next two weeks.”

Keeping Graham close to campus should help Florida work from the top-three range to the very top of the pack. He’s been watching the Gators since he was a little kid, so that might not be too difficult of a jump to make over the summer. Earnest Graham, Myles’ father, played running back for the Gators and instilled a love for the team in his son when he was just a kid.

“They definitely sit on top, you know, top-three range,” he said. “I’ve always loved Florida ever since I was a kid, so definitely on top.”

There’s no doubt that Napier will lean on that relationship moving ahead to fend off the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame and Ohio State among others. The On3 Consensus ranks Graham the No. 3 linebacker in the class of 2024 and the No. 32 overall rising junior.

