Florida’s top 10 recruiting targets in 2023, per On3

The ink is barely dry on the letter of intent for Florida’s 2022 class, and it still awaits the decision of California athlete Arlis Boardingham on Wednesday. But for the most part, the staff is now ready to turn its attention to the 2023 class, its first full cycle in Gainesville.

Much of the talk in the 2023 class centers around Arch Manning, the New Orleans Isidore Newman quarterback prospect who’s the nephew of NFL stars Peyton and Eli and the grandson of Archie. He’s the No. 1 overall player in the class, and while the Gators have made some headway with him, visiting him last month, there are other targets in the class the team will look to prioritize.

On3’s Donavon Keiser took a look at the players in the 2023 class who UF will likely covet the most, and here’s a rundown of his list of the top 10 targets from next year’s class.

CB Cormani McClain - Lake Gibson, Fla.

247Sports: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐(No. 3 Natl., No. 1 CB, No. 1 FL)

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐(No. 4 Natl., No. 1 CB, No. 1 FL)

ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐(No. 4 Natl., No. 1 CB, No. 1 FL)

On3:⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐(No. 3 Natl., No. 1 CB, No. 1 FL)

Top schools in competition: Michigan, Miami, Ohio State, Alabama

As an in-state prospect, McClain will be one of Florida’s most desired players this cycle. His head coach at Lake Gibson, Keith Barefield, was also an assistant on Louisana’s staff, so Napier has an in here.

EDGE Malik Bryant - Orlando

247Sports: ⭐⭐⭐⭐(No. 52 Natl., No. 5 EDGE, No. 13 FL)

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐⭐(No. 17 Natl., No. 1 EDGE, No. 6 FL)

ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐(No. 13 Natl., No. 3 EDGE, No. 4 FL)

On3:⭐⭐⭐⭐(No. 42 Natl., No. 7 EDGE, No. 11 FL)

Top schools in competition: Georgia, Miami, Clemson

Another key in-state prospect, Bryant was on campus for an unofficial visit on Jan. 15.

RB Cedric Baxter Jr. - Orlando

247Sports: ⭐⭐⭐⭐(No. 40 Natl., No. 3 RB, No. 11 FL)

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐⭐(No. 83 Natl., No. 4 RB, No. 14 FL)

ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐(No. 139 Natl., No. 7 RB, No. 27 FL)

On3:⭐⭐⭐⭐(No. 43 Natl., No. 1 RB, No. 12 FL)

Top schools in competition: Georgia Tech, UCF, Arkansas, Florida State

Story continues

The Gators re-offered Baxter last month with the new staff, and he was on campus for an unofficial visit on Jan. 23. He is one of the top running backs in the class and a major UF target.

DL Derrick LeBlanc - Kissimmee, Fla.

247Sports: ⭐⭐⭐⭐(No. 12 Natl., No. 3 DL, No. 3 FL)

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐⭐(No. 245 Natl., No. 23 DL, No. 42 FL)

ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐(No. 49 Natl., No. 4 DL, No. 11 FL)

On3:⭐⭐⭐⭐(No. 86 Natl., No. 13 DL, No. 17 FL)

Top schools in competition: Ohio State, Miami, Clemson, UCF

Florida could be in a good position to land LeBlanc, a 6-foot-5-inch, 250-pound defensive end from the Orlando area. He took several unofficial visits for games during the 2021 season.

WR Jalen Brown - Miami

247Sports: ⭐⭐⭐⭐(No. 25 Natl., No. 4 WR, No. 7 FL)

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐⭐(No. 65 Natl., No. 10 WR, No. 11 FL)

ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐(No. 30 Natl., No. 7 WR, No. 7 FL)

On3:⭐⭐⭐⭐(No. 22 Natl., No. 4 WR, No. 8 FL)

Top schools in competition: Miami, Florida State, Michigan

The speedy receiver visited Florida under the last staff, and he would be a major get for coach Billy Napier’s offense.

OT Payton Kirkland - Orlando

247Sports: ⭐⭐⭐⭐(No. 208 Natl., No. 16 OT, No. 39 FL)

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐⭐(No. 24 OT, No. 45 FL)

ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐(No. 154 Natl., No. 13 OT, No. 36 FL)

On3:⭐⭐⭐(Unranked)

Top schools in competition: Ohio State, Georgia, Miami

Yet another Orlando prospect, the 6-foot-5-inch, 330-pound prospect isn’t the highest-rated recruit. But he has offers from many top schools and keeping him in-state won’t be easy.

RB Richard Young - Lehigh Acres, Fla.

247Sports: ⭐⭐⭐⭐(No. 29 Natl., No. 2 RB, No. 9 FL)

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐⭐(No. 24 Natl., No. 2 RB, No. 7 FL)

ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐(No. 12 Natl., No. 1 RB, No. 3 FL)

On3:⭐⭐⭐⭐(No. 56 Natl., No. 3 RB, No. 14 FL)

Top schools in competition: Alabama, Ohio State, Miami

Young is another elite in-state running back prospect, but the Gators will have to make up some ground against the Crimson Tide and the Buckeyes if they want to secure his pledge. He visited campus during the 2021 season.

DL John Walker - Kissimmee, Fla.

247Sports: ⭐⭐⭐⭐(No. 102 Natl., No. 11 DL, No. 20 FL)

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐⭐(No. 131 Natl., No. 3 DT, No. 21 FL)

ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐(No. 123 Natl., No. 10 DT, No. 23 FL)

On3:⭐⭐⭐⭐(Unranked)

Top schools in competition: Florida State, Michigan, Miami, Penn State

LeBlanc’s teammate at Osceola High School, Walker grew up a Gator fan and would be a potential immediate-impact player in Gainesville. He unofficially visited in September.

CB Tony Mitchell - Alabaster, Ala.

247Sports: ⭐⭐⭐⭐(No. 17 Natl., No. 2 CB, No. 2 AL)

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐⭐(No. 27 Natl., No. 4 CB, No. 2 AL)

ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐(No. 18 Natl., No. 2 CB, No. 4 AL)

On3:⭐⭐⭐⭐(No. 19 Natl., No. 2 S, No. e AL)

Top schools in competition: Alabama, Georgia, Auburn

Mitchell plays in Alabama, but he grew up in Polk County where he was childhood friends with McClain. The two could look to team up again, but the in-state Crimson Tide are currently considered to land the highly touted four-star.

QB Christopher Vizzina - Birmingham, Ala.

247Sports: ⭐⭐⭐⭐(No. 96 Natl., No. 7 QB, No. 8 AL)

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐⭐(No. 137 Natl., No. 8 QB, No. 15 AL)

ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐(No. 80 Natl., No. 7 QB, No. 8 AL)

On3:⭐⭐⭐⭐(No. 74 Natl., No. 6 QB, No. 9 AL)

Top schools in competition: Clemson, Notre Dame, Kentucky, Tennessee, Ole Miss

Landing Manning may be a tough ask, but Florida still needs to prioritize the quarterback position in this class. Vizzina is a solid prospect with good size, but he has a lot of interest around the country.

[listicle id=69643]

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

1

1