Florida Times-Union makes noteworthy Jaguars schedule prediction

With the NFL’s schedule release turning into an offseason spectacle in recent years, predictions have become commonplace in its buildup.

Tim Walters of the Florida Times-Union made several for the Jaguars’ slate, including one that would present a first-of-its-kind moment for the team if it were to occur: Playing on Thanksgiving.

The Jaguars are the only NFL team to have never played on Thanksgiving. I think that will change this year. The Jaguars play at Detroit, and what better way to spend your Thanksgiving than eating turkey and watching Jags-Lions. The Lions are fresh off a Super Bowl appearance and the Jaguars feature everyone’s favorite goldie-locked QB: Trevor Lawrence. As the editor of the T-U in Jacksonville, I’m not looking forward to working on Thanksgiving. But it looks like I may have to.

The editor of Jaguars Wire would tend to agree with Walters’ final comment.

But Walters’ prediction is plausible considering the Jaguars are celebrating their 30th season in the NFL this year and fittingly would face a feline opponent in the Lions, a Thanksgiving staple squad, in their holiday premiere.

We’ll know if Jacksonville will make its Thanksgiving debut, and the rest of the Jaguars’ 2024 slate, when the NFL holds its schedule release party on May 15, as reported by Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal.

