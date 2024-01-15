Florida three-star defensive lineman offered by USC

Newberry (Florida) 2025 defensive tackle Jarquez Carter took to X to announce he had received a scholarship offer from USC.

The 6-2, 284-pound interior defensive lineman finished his junior season with an impressive stat line, accounting for 60 tackles, 35 tackles for loss, eight sacks and 14 quarterback hurries.

Carter is also considering offers from Florida, Florida State, Duke, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Missouri, UCF, Notre Dame and Tennessee.

Carter is ranked No. 44 at his position and No. 58 overall in the state of Florida according to 247Sports. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine gives the Gators a 53% chance of signing him, followed by UCF (26.8%), Miami (6.2%) and Notre Dame (5.1%).

USC needs defensive players who can make splash plays but who also affect a game in a lot of different ways. Carter is a player who fits that overall profile. It is fun to think of what Carter can become under the tutelate of D’Anton Lynn and the other members of USC’s defensive staff. However, that possibility — playing for USC — seems remote at this point. The Trojans know they don’t hold the cards in this particular recruitment.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire