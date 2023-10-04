Florida TE commit planning multiple visits after Auburn trip

Billy Napier and his recruiting staff landed a big commitment from four-star tight end Amir Jackson back in June, but the Auburn Tigers and Miami Hurricanes are still pushing to flip him from the Gators.

Jackson recently visited Auburn for the Georgia game, but his head coach told 247Sports that he’s still locked in with UF.

“He liked it,” coach Jason McEachin said. “He said before he committed, he developed a good relationship with Coach (Ben) Aigamaua. He had an invitation and opportunity to go watch a good SEC football game. He enjoyed the atmosphere of the trip, but he’s still firm where he’s at.”

Nothing is ever guaranteed, but Jackson’s upcoming travel itinerary favors the Gators. McEachin said that Jackson should be in Jacksonville for the Georgia game and back in Gainesville for the Arkansas matchup. Jackson wants to see the blackout jerseys Napier is introducing against the Razorbacks. He has no plans to visit any other programs right now.

McEachin praised Florida for its “thorough” recruiting process. The Gators get to know the player and the person, which isn’t true all over the country.

Jackson is a consensus four-star recruit, ranked highest by ESPN at No. 96 overall in the class of 2024. He’s ranked No. 112 nationally, No. 11 among tight ends and No. 16 in the state of Georgia on the On3 industry ranking, which uses a weighted average from all four major services.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire