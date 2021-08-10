Florida’s TE coach Tim Brewster asks his corps to be every-down players

The majority of questions Florida tight ends coach Tim Brewster was asked Monday was about how the Gators planned to replace Kyle Pitts. It’s not surprising because Pitts became the only tight end to ever become a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, given annually to the nation’s top pass-catcher.

But Brewster said he isn’t concerned about it and looks forward to the challenge. Currently in his tight end room is redshirt senior Kemore Gamble, junior Keon Zipperer, redshirt freshman Jonathan Odom, freshman Nick Elksnis and Gage Wilcox. None of them present the athleticism and matchup nightmare that Pitts did.

However, Brewster won’t play any of them unless they commit to becoming a three-down player. Some other programs opt to send in their best pass-catching player or their strongest run-blocker based on the play call. But it makes it easier for the defense to predict a play call if they do their scouting homework.

“You’re not going to send a guy in to catch a pass, another guy goes in to block,” Brewster said, according to Swamp247. “We’re looking to build complete tight ends. So whoever plays for us is going to be really good. I’ve got tremendous confidence in my guys. I truly love my guys. I love my room, and I love the grind, guys.”

He said Pitts’ ability to become a better run blocker allowed him to become the highest-drafted tight end in NFL history.

Gamble has the most experience in the Florida tight end room. He has nabbed 17 catches for 218 yards and three touchdowns. Zipperer adds 14 catches for 176 yards and three touchdowns. Gamble believes he’s ready to be a three- or four-down player.

Regardless of who is out there, Brewster said they’re going to make sure they put them out there in a position that they can succeed in.

Related

Gators TE Kemore Gamble misses hog on hunting trip, vows to 'catch one' The Gators own the state of Florida on the college gridiron Where Florida lands in preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll QUIZ: Florida's history against 2021 football opponents Florida football's transfers are impressing coaches and teammates

Story continues

List