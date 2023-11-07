Florida’s talented playmaker named Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Week

Amidst all of the bad news that followed Florida’s Week 10 home defeat at the hands of the Arkansas Razorbacks, there was a silver lining when it came time to hand out national weekly honors.

True freshman wide receiver Eugene Willson III — whose talent far exceeds just that one position — was named the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Week after his strong performance against the Hogs despite the losing effort. The Tampa native hauled in a game-high eight receptions for 90 yards along with a pair of touchdowns in yet another fabulous showing for the budding star.

“He’s a tremendous player. He’s a really gifted player,” wide receiver Ricky Pearsall said of Wilson following Saturday’s loss. “I also have faith in everybody in the receiving room, so I think anybody in the receiving room can step up and make those big-time plays, but to highlight him, he’s doing a really good job, so shout-out to him.”

Wilson is the second Gator to earn the distinction this season following fellow true freshman safety Jordan Castell out of Winter Garden, Florida, who took home the hardware after the Gators beat the Tennessee Volunteers in Week 3.

Next up for Wilson and the Gators are the LSU Tigers, who host Florida in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Nov. 11, inside Tiger Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET and can be watched on the SEC Network.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire