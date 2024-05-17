Florida takes 3-2 series lead into game 6 against Boston

Florida Panthers (52-24-6, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (47-20-15, second in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Panthers -146, Bruins +123; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Panthers lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit the Boston Bruins in the second round of the NHL Playoffs with a 3-2 lead in the series. The teams meet Tuesday for the 10th time this season. The Bruins won 2-1 in the previous matchup.

Boston is 47-20-15 overall with a 24-10-4 record against the Atlantic Division. The Bruins have a +42 scoring differential, with 263 total goals scored and 221 allowed.

Florida has gone 52-24-6 overall with a 24-8-4 record in Atlantic Division play. The Panthers have a 26-8-1 record in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Pastrnak has scored 47 goals with 63 assists for the Bruins. Pavel Zacha has four assists over the last 10 games.

Sam Reinhart has 57 goals and 37 assists for the Panthers. Carter Verhaeghe has scored six goals with four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 5-4-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.9 assists, 5.2 penalties and 17.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Panthers: 7-3-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.5 assists, 4.7 penalties and 16.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: Milan Lucic: out (personal), Matthew Poitras: out (shoulder), Brad Marchand: day to day (upper-body).

Panthers: Ryan Lomberg: day to day (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.