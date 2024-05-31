Florida takes 3-2 lead into game 6 against New York

New York Rangers (55-23-4, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (52-24-6, first in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

STANLEY CUP SEMIFINALS: Panthers lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host the New York Rangers in the third round of the NHL Playoffs with a 3-2 lead in the series. The teams meet Thursday for the ninth time this season. The Panthers won the previous matchup 3-2.

Florida is 31-15-3 in home games and 52-24-6 overall. The Panthers have a 57-9-3 record in games they score three or more goals.

New York has a 55-23-4 record overall and a 30-13-5 record in road games. The Rangers have gone 26-12-1 in games they convert at least one power play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Reinhart has 57 goals and 37 assists for the Panthers. Gustav Forsling has scored four goals with three assists over the last 10 games.

Alexis Lafreniere has scored 28 goals with 29 assists for the Rangers. Chris Kreider has six goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-1-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.1 assists, four penalties and 13.1 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

Rangers: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 4.2 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: None listed.

Rangers: Jimmy Vesey: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.