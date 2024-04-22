Florida takes 1-0 series lead into game 2 against Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Lightning (45-29-8, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (52-24-6, first in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Panthers -184, Lightning +153; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Panthers lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Sunday for the fifth time this season. The Panthers won the last meeting 3-2.

Florida is 52-24-6 overall with an 18-5-4 record in Atlantic Division play. The Panthers are 23-5-1 in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Tampa Bay has gone 45-29-8 overall with a 12-10-5 record in Atlantic Division games. The Lightning rank eighth in league play with 330 total penalties (averaging four per game).

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Reinhart has scored 57 goals with 37 assists for the Panthers. Aleksander Barkov Jr. has four goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

Steven Stamkos has scored 40 goals with 41 assists for the Lightning. Nicholas Paul has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.6 assists, 5.4 penalties and 13 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Lightning: 4-5-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: None listed.

Lightning: Haydn Fleury: day to day (upper body), Jonas Johansson: out (lower body), Mikhail Sergachev: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.