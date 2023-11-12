Florida can’t keep pace with LSU star Jayden Daniels during 52-35 loss at Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE, La. — If LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels wins the Heisman Trophy, he should thank Florida’s defense during his acceptance speech at New York City.

All of them by name.

The Gators (5-5, 3-4 SEC) showed plenty of fight Saturday night at Tiger Stadium, but Daniels and the Tigers (7-3, 5-2) proved too much to overcome during a 52-35 loss.

The LSU’s star’s Heisman campaign rolled on at the expense of the Tigers’ longstanding rival during their final meeting as SEC division crossover foes.

Daniels threw for 372 yards and three scores, rushed for 234 yards and two scores on 12 carries, and the Tigers compiled 701 yards.

The stakes were not as high between two SEC blue bloods. The action, though, was at fever pitch, especially during a third quarter featuring five touchdowns, 370 yards and the Gators’ only lead of the game.

A 1-yard keeper by quarterback Graham Mertz gave the Gators a 28-24 lead, but LSU led all but 1:07 as Florida could not contain Daniels.

Following the Gators’ go-ahead score, Daniels completed a pair of 12-yard throws before taking off from the pocket for a 51-yard touchdown run.

A 6-yard touchdown pass on LSU’s next series to running back Noah Cain pushed the Tigers’ advantage to 38-28.

The Gators, though, would not go away.

A 5-yard run by Trevor Etienne cut the lead to 38-35 with 10:27 to go, marking the third touchdown for Florida’s sophomore star who grew up 90 miles west of Tiger Stadium in Jennings.

Daniels answered with a 37-yard touchdown pass to Brian Thomas Jr., who finished with a team-leading 150 receiving yards and two scores. SEC yardage leader Malik Nabers chipped in 132.

Trailing 45-35, the Gators’ hopes ended when Mertz’s pass to freshman Eugene Wilson III was incomplete on fourth-and-three from the UF 49.

Florida’s loss was its fifth straight for the first time in the longstanding series dating to 1937 and played every year since 1971. The Gators won nine straight meetings from 1988-96.

The defeat dropped coach Billy Napier to 11-12 during his second season in Gainesville. Florida travels next to No. 14 Missouri, 36-7 winners Saturday against Tennessee.

Standouts

Florida

— Graham Mertz: The veteran quarterback opened 8 of 8 for 109 yards and a touchdown. He finished 26 of 38 for 311 yards.

— Etienne: The tailback rushed for 99 yards and three scores.

— Ricky Pearsall: The veteran receiver had 103 yards and seven receptions on eight targets, stepping up and making tough catches.

LSU

— Daniels: The senior signal caller accounted for 606 yards and five scores.

— Malik Nabers: The SEC’s leading receiver had six catches for 132 yards.

— Harold Perkins: The sophomore linebacker had eight tackles, including a sack, and a forced fumble.

Noteworthy

— Mertz has gone 226 passes without an interception, breaking Tim Tebow’s school record of 202 straight.

— Daniels became the second player in SEC history with with 200 passing and rushing yards in a game, joining Texas A&M’s Johnny Manziel in 2013 Cotton Bowl.

— Florida true freshman receiver Eugene Wilson III scored his fourth touchdown in three games on a 9-yard catch, giving him five in 2023.

— Gators right tackle Damieon George’s personal foul was the sixth penalty for the Alabama transfer.

— LSU’s depth at running back was tested. Leading rusher Logan Diggs missed the game with an injury. Key reserve John Emery Jr. left the game with 6:06 left in the first quarter after he fell to the ground, clutching his right knee at the end of a 15-yard run.

— The Gators’ last win at Tiger Stadium was in 2016 after a defensive stand on the final play.

— Redshirt sophomore center Jake Slaughter will make his sixth start in place of veteran Kingsley Eguakun, who has appeared in just four games because of an ankle injury sustained during fall camp.

— The field at Tiger Stadium featured the No. 3 emblazoned on a hashmark at both 25-yard lines to honor LSU defensive back Greg Brooks Jr., who in October was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a rare form of brain cancer.