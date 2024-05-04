Florida switches regions in ESPN’s updated too-early bracketology

The college basketball regular season is still well off in the distance but that has not stopped ESPN’s Joe Lunardi from issuing his too-early bracketology for next year’s NCAA Tournament. The good news for Florida Gators fans is that their team is firmly in the mix after a successful 2023-24 campaign.

According to Lunardi, the Orange and Blue are projected to earn a No. 6 seed — same as in his last update — but moving over from the South to the West Region, the latter of which is based in San Francisco. That matches Florida up with either the Wisconsin Badgers or NC State Wolfpack in the opening round held in Denver; the Baylor Bears (No. 3) and Weber State Wildcats (No. 14) are in the adjacent bracket.

Looking at the rest of the SEC, the Alabama Crimson Tide are the No. 2 seed in the Midwest, followed by the Auburn Tigers (No. 3, South), Texas Longhorns (No. 4, East), Tennessee Volunteers (No. 4, West), Texas A&M Aggies (No. 5, South), Kentucky Wildcats (No. 8, Midwest) and Mississippi State Bulldogs (No. 9, East). The Missouri Tigers are the first team out while the Vanderbilt Commodores are among the next four out.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire