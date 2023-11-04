Florida stunned in overtime by Arkansas at the Swamp

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Dressed in black uniforms to honor military and first-responders, Florida’s fashion choice was appropriate on a dark day for coach Billy Napier’s program.

The Gators’ 39-36 overtime loss to Arkansas, winless in the SEC entering the day, snapped a six-game home winning streak and put bowl eligibility in peril. UF (5-4, 3-3 SEC) begins a daunting three-game stretch to close the season Nov. 11 at LSU, followed by a Nov. 18 date at Missouri and a Nov. 25 visit from Florida State.

Florida had a chance to win in regulation but a 44-yard field-goal attempt by kicker Trey Smack drifted wide right, just the second miss on 15 tries by the sophomore. A 39-yard field goal by Smack in overtime was momentary redemption.

Razorbacks veteran quarterback KJ Jefferson soon found Tyrone Broden for a 4-yard touchdown against Florida cornerback Devin Moore for the decisive points. Jefferson set up the game-winning score with a 20-yard run on first-and-20 following a holding call. An 11-yard run followed by star tailback Raheim “Rocket” Sanders to give his team first-and-goal.

A missed extra point followed a botched snap-and-hold as Florida took its first lead at 23-20 but loomed large on a day when shaky special teams cost the Gators yet again.

The overtime capped a wild fourth quarter featuring two lead changes and two ties as a crowd of 89,782 looked on.

Standouts

Arkansas

— Jefferson: The quarterback threw for 255 yards and two scores and rushed for 92 yards and another touchdown.

— Sanders: The native of Rockledge has missed several game since a Week 1 knee injury but returned to run for 103 yards on 18 carries.

— Landon Johnson: The defensive end had two tackles for loss, including a sack, a pass breakup and five tackles.

Florida

— Trevor Etienne: Etienne’s 26-yard touchdown run provided UF a 33-30 lead and gave him 123 yards from scrimmage, 80 rushing.

— Eugene Wilson III: The freshman receiver scored 2 first-quarter touchdowns and finished with eight catches for 90 yards, both career highs.

— Jordan Castell: The first-year safety from Orlando had 11 tackles and an interception.

Noteworthy

— Wilson has three touchdowns in the past two weeks and four on the season, one behind Ricky Pearsall and Montrell Johnson for the team lead.

— Jaydon Hill’s fumble recovery to set up Pearsall’s score was just the Gators’ fifth takeaway and second defensive fumble recovery.

— With leading tackler Shemar James out after season-ending knee surgery, Houston transfer linebacker had 10 tackles during his first extensive action.