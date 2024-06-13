Florida storms threaten Ireland & Pakistan Super 8 hopes

Cars were left stranded and houses were evacuated after record rainfall caused flash floods in Florida [Getty Images]

Tropical storms and flooding have put the final three T20 World Cup group games held in the United States at risk, but organisers are highly unlikely to move them from Florida.

The New York leg of the tournament finished on Wednesday with India's victory over the USA, and the action is now set to switch to Lauderhill's Central Broward Park.

Three fixtures remain in Group A with co-hosts USA, Ireland, Canada and Pakistan all still in contention to qualify for the Super 8s alongside India.

However, Florida has been battered by torrential downpours after record rainfall in the past few days with more of the same forecast.

The US National Weather Service has issued warnings for "excessive rainfall" for Friday morning when the USA are set to face Ireland (15:30 BST).

Groundstaff at Central Broward Park were able to take the covers off on Thursday to start the drying process, but neither Ireland nor the USA are likely to train outdoors before the match.

The 25,000-capacity stadium, opened in 2007, has good drainage facilities in place and organisers are still optimistic the games could go ahead if the weather holds.

Sri Lanka's fixture against Nepal on 11 June - the only other game that was scheduled to be played at the ground in Lauderhill - was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

It is understood to be extremely unlikely that the International Cricket Council would switch the remaining fixtures to another venue at such short notice.

How could rain affect who reaches the Super 8s?

The USA are the favourites to qualify in second place for the Super 8s after winning two of their three matches.

Should they win their match against Ireland on Friday, it will render the two remaining games dead rubbers.

Equally, if there is no play in that match, then the USA would finish with five points and none of the other teams below them in the group would be able to overtake that total.

If Ireland win, then they, Pakistan or Canada could finish above the USA on net run rate.

Canada and India are set to meet on Saturday, with Pakistan scheduled to face Ireland on Sunday.