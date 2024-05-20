Florida still voteless in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll entering SEC Tournament

Florida’s series win over Georgia this weekend was big for many reasons, but it wasn’t enough to get the Gators any support in the latest USA TODAY Sports Baseball Coaches Poll update.

Entering the SEC Tournament, six conference programs are ranked inside the top 25 — Tennessee, Kentucky, Texas A&M and Arkansas occupy the top four spots, in that order, Georgia is in the No. 9 spot and Mississippi State checks in at No. 16.

Four more SEC programs earned votes in the latest poll. Alabama is the closest to a top-25 return with 29 poll points, Vanderbilt has 17, South Carolina has 12 and LSU has four.

Two future SEC teams — Oklahoma and Texas — are ranked inside the top 25. The Longhorns are at No. 24, and the Sooners are on the cusp of a top-10 spot at No. 11.

Up next for Florida

Florida can still earn some support with a strong run in the upcoming SEC Tournament, which begins with a first-round matchup against Vandy on Tuesday. Should the Gators upset the Commodores in the 8-versus-9-seed matchup, Florida could steal some of those 17 points Vanderbilt earned this week.

Check out the complete list here.

