Florida still in top 6 for this 2023 five-star cornerback

Gator Nation got some good news from the top cornerback recruit of 2023 after it seemed like Florida was slipping in the race for Cormani McClain.

On Friday, McClain mentioned a handful of visits he was planning on taking in the new year and Florida was notably not on it. Instead, Miami seemed to be the in-state team out in front with a visit on deck. But McClain dropped a new top list before practice with Florida still on it, according to Rivals.

Michigan and Ohio State appear to have made great impressions on McClain so far, and his visits to those schools should only help. The Hurricanes’ hiring of Mario Cristobal also has McClain interested in them, and staying close to home may wind up playing a factor in his recruitment. Florida’s new coach, Billy Napier, has reached out to McClain and appears to be treating him as a priority target.

“I talked to (Napier),” McClain said to Rivals. “I had a great conversation with him. Actually, he’s my coach’s friend. I had a great conversation with him a few days ago. He was telling me I’m a big target for Florida and that the greatest recruits come from Florida.”

There is still plenty of time for McClain to make his decision, but it’s good to see Napier in contact with the top cornerback of 2023 after Florida failed to make the visit list.

