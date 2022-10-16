Florida still receiving votes in AP Top 25 Poll despite LSU defeat

The Florida Gators are still outside the AP Poll Top 25 after Saturday’s 45-35 defeat to the LSU Tigers. The Gators still received 56 votes.

The Orange and Blue started the season unranked but jumped to No. 12 after beating then No. 7 Utah Utes in a thrilling 29-26 victory in Billy Napier’s first game as Florida head coach. They dropped to No. 18 after losing to Kentucky in their SEC opener 26-16. They then fell to No. 20 after a disappointing win against USF. A loss to Tennessee the following week dropped them out of the Top 25. They have been unranked ever since.

Other notable AP rankings include Georgia and Ohio State staying at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively. The now No. 3 Tennessee and the now No 6. Alabama switched spots after the Volunteers beat the Crimson Tide in one of the best games of the season.

TCU jumped five spots to No. 8 after beating Oklahoma State, who dropped to No. 11. Undefeated Syracuse rose to No. 14. Utah rose to No. 15 after beating USC, who fell to No. 12. Penn State dropped to No. 17 and Illinois rose to No. 18. And North Carolina State and Mississippi State both dropped eight spots to No. 23 and No. 24, respectively.

Florida will be on a bye next week. In two weeks, the Gators will travel to Jacksonville to face the Georgia Bulldogs in their annual neutral-site game. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. EDT. The game will be broadcast on CBS.

