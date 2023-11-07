Florida still in the race for 5-star WR after recent visit

Florida’s recruiting staff probably didn’t expect a loss when they organized an unofficial visit with five-star wide receiver (and Ohio State commit) Jeremiah Smith over the weekend.

Smith saw the Gators fall to the Arkansas Razorbacks in overtime, but the loss didn’t sour his view of the Orange and Blue, according to Swamp247.

“It was probably the craziest atmosphere I’ve seen all year long,” Smith said. “I like the way the offense was looking today with how Eugene Wilson was looking as a freshman. He’s gotten a lot of playtime and got two touchdowns in a big game like that. I mean, that is super big, and something I am looking at. I just had a great time today.”

Smith is ranked No. 1 overall in the class of 2024 and would be a Day 1 starter with most programs. There’s no doubt that Napier would find playing time for him as a freshman, as long as he continues to earn his opportunities.

“Coach Napier, the offense isn’t the problem,” he said. “The offense is looking good to me. That isn’t a problem I am worried about. It’s something they show week in and week out, that the offense can out up points and score touchdowns. That is not the problem right now. Where I am looking at is a place that feels comfortable with me, and that is really it right now.”

Flipping Smith won’t be easy, even if he insists that Florida is still in play. There’s not much more the Gators can do to convince him to back off his Ohio State commitment, but UF and FSU remain in the race as in-state options closer to home.

An upset against the Seminoles might be enough to convince Smith to change his mind at the last moment with the early signing day just a month after the regular-season finale.

With or without Smith, the Gators are pacing to finish the 2024 cycle with a top-five class. The South Florida receiver would be the cherry on top of an exciting class.

Smith is ranked No. 1 overall on the On3 industry ranking, which uses a weighted average of all four major recruiting services. 247Sprots ranks him No. 1 overall, On3 and Rivals have him at No. 2 and ESPN is the lowest on him at No. 7 nationally.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire