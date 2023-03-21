Florida still in the race for this 5-star ATH, official visit to come

Chaminade-Madonna Prep (Hollywood, Florida) five-star athlete Joshisa Trader named a top five of Florida, Florida State, Miami, Ohio State and Tennessee back in December, and he continues to focus on those five programs as his recruitment continues, according to a recent update from 247Sports.

The On3 recruiting prediction machine gives Miami the best odds to land him at 92.8%, but Trader said that each school is still pushing hard for him.

“All of the schools are recruiting me the same,” Trader said. “I’m going to be real, no one is recruiting me harder than the others.”

The plan is for Trader to take official visits during the spring and fall before making a decision. He could end up waiting until the end of his senior year to commit, so there is still plenty of time for any program in his top five to break through.

Trader’s next visit to the Swamp will give him a chance to meet the team’s new wide receivers coach, Billy Gonzalez. Although Trader is technically labeled an athlete, he’ll likely be catching passes at the college level.

The 247Sports composite ranks Trader No. 11 overall in the class of 2024 and No. 2 among athletes. The On3 industry ranking is slightly less bullish on him at No. 14 nationally and No. 4 among receivers in the class. His high school teammate, Jeremiah Smith, is the top-ranked receiver in the class and is already committed to Ohio State.

