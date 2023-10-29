Florida still pushing to flip recruits as 2024 cycle winds down

Florida’s incoming recruiting class is already ranked No. 3 in the nation, but the Gators don’t stop until the national letters of intent are signed. Billy Napier and his recruiting staff are still in hot pursuit of the best talent in the country, even if those players are committed elsewhere.

The first name that jumps out is the nation’s top overall recruit, wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, who will move from South Florida to Columbus, Ohio. But it was four-star Alabama defensive back commit Jameer Grimsley who was in Jacksonville this weekend for the Florida-Georgia game.

Grimsley wasn’t particularly impressed with the Gators in the three-score loss, according to Swamp247’s Blake Alderman, but he should be he should see a much better product in Gainesville next week when he attends the Arkansas game.

“It was surprising with their win over Tennessee, and they are doing a lot better than I expected, but I wanted to see more from them today,” Grimsely said. “I really did have faith in them that they could beat this team, but we will see how the rest of the season goes.”

The Gators left tickets for four-star Texas running back commit Jerrick Gibson at the game, but he didn’t end up making it to the game. His schedule was tight this weekend, but there’s a chance he will return for another game. Florida is still hanging around in this race, but it feels like Gibson is slipping further away from the Gators.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire