Florida still pushing for this 4-star Stanford tight end commit

The Florida Gators hosted four-star tight end Jaden Platt over the weekend and the team met with him one final time Thursday before the dead period goes into effect, according to Gators Online

Florida tight ends coach William Peagler has visited four-star tight end Jaden Platt’s area each week of the current contact period, so he was of course the man to stop by on Thursday. Platt is a Stanford commit but coaching changes might have him backing off that pledge in the near future. It’s not just the recent attention that’s drawing him to Florida either.

“People talk about having the visit high or coming off a visit and you really like a school, but they’ve really had my interest before everything went down with Stanford,” Platt said to Gators Online. “I’ve kept them in the back of my head if something were to happen.”

Platt understands that he’s a priority target for Florida, a team that has yet to land a tight end in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Peagler leaving the team during bowl preparation reinforced the seriousness of Florida’s attempts, too.

Playing time could be easy to come by and his parents enjoyed the trip to the Swamp, so all that’s left is for Platt to pull the trigger and flip his commitment. That’s easier said than done though with Texas A&M also hot on his trail and a new Stanford staff that’s desperately trying to retain him.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire