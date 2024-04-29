Florida still outside top 25 in Week 11 D1Baseball rankings update

Despite a jump on the D1Baseball RPI report over the weekend, Florida remained unranked on the site’s top-25 rankings in the Week 11 update.

The Gators opened the week with a convincing 13-3 win over Stetson that only required seven innings, but coming up short twice on the road led to a losing week. Still, Florida outscored Arkansas, 15-13, over three games in 24 hours. Had one of those one-run losses gone the other way, UF might have a number by its name.

Looking at the rest of the SEC, Texas A&M, Arkansas and Tennessee still occupy the top three spots, in that order. Kentucky checks in at No. 8, South Carolina, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt have control of the Nos. 15-17 spots. Georgia is two spots lower at No. 19, and Alabama round out the list of ranked teams in the conference at No. 23.

Up next, Florida hosts Florida Atlantic on Tuesday for some midweek action, and then the Tennessee Volunteers come to town for a big three-game series beginning on Thursday. Florida’s final three weekend series are against ranked opponents — No. 3 Tennessee, No. 8 Kentucky and at No. 19 Georgia.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire