Florida still outside top 25 in ESPN’s Basketball Power Index holiday update

The Gators are home for the Christmas holidays but there has still been a modicum of men’s basketball action over the past several days. Nonetheless, the lack of action for Florida saw the team stand pat in ESPN’s Basketball Power Index ranking on Wednesday.

Following the blowout win over Grambling State on Friday, Todd Golden’s gang moved up to No. 26 where they currently sit. Florida’s BPI rating — a measurement of a team’s true strength moving forward — dropped a tenth of a point to 9.7, with the offense remaining at 6.4 and the defense rising to a 3.4 rating.

ESPN still projects the Gators to finish the season with a 20.7-10.3 record overall and 10.8-7.2 in Southeastern Conference play. It gives the Gators an 7.0% chance — down one percentage point — of winning the conference while still facing the 54th toughest remaining schedule.

Next up for the Orange and Blue are the No. 181 Quinnipiac Bobcats, who travel to Gainesville on Saturday, Dec. 30, for Florida’s final non-conference game before the SEC slate. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET and the game can be watched on ESPNU.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire