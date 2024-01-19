Florida still outside of The Athletic’s bracketology after Tennessee loss

The Gators are off to a rough start to both the calendar year as well as this season’s Southeastern Conference schedule, sitting at 1-3 since 2024 began. The latest loss at the hands of the Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville demonstrated how far Florida has to go to get back to the top.

The Athletic’s Brian Bennett published his latest updated bracketology for men’s basketball, and in this edition, the Orange and Blue were once again nowhere to be found. It is his second update that has omitted Todd Golden’s gang.

The last time Florida was in Bennett’s bracket was just before the opening pair of SEC losses when it took the No. 12 seed in the Midwest Region (based in Detroit, Michigan) and was relegated to the final spot of the last four byes group.

SEC schools included in the bracket are Tennessee (No. 2), Auburn Tigers (No. 2), Kentucky Wildcats (No. 3), Alabama Crimson Tide (No. 4), Texas A&M Aggies (No. 8), Mississippi State Bulldogs (No. 8), Ole Miss Rebels (No. 11) and South Carolina Gamecocks (No. 12); South Carolina is also among the last four in.

Florida remains on the road for its next matchup, traveling to Columbia, Missouri, to take on the Missouri Tigers on Saturday, Jan. 20. Tipoff is slated for a late 8 p.m. ET start and will be broadcast on ESPNU.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire