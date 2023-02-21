Florida still nowhere to be found in USA TODAY Sports’ latest bracketology

Time is running out for Todd Golden and his Florida basketball team to make their case for a bid in the 2023 NCAA Tournament with just four games remaining in the regular season. It has been a tough go for the Gators in SEC play this year as the Orange and Blue sit even at 7-7 in conference play (and 14-13 overall) after its loss on Saturday at the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Having lost four of its last five games plus its best player on both ends of the court, Colin Castleton, for the third-straight installment Florida once again finds itself outside of USA TODAY Sports‘ Eddie Timanus, Paul Myerberg and Erick Smith’s latest bracketology update.

The Southeastern Conference has a total of eight bids in the projected final 68, represented by Alabama Crimson Tide (No. 1 seed), the Tennessee Volunteers (No. 3), Arkansas Razorbacks (No. 8), Kentucky Wildcats (No. 9), Texas A&M Aggies (No. 9), Missouri Tigers (No. 10), Auburn Tigers, (No. 11), and the Mississippi State Bulldogs (No. 11).

Next up for Florida are the Wildcats, who travel to Gainesville to face the Gators on Wednesday, Feb. 22, inside the O’Connell Center. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. EST and can be watched on ESPN or ESPN2 (to be announced) or heard on the Gator Sports Network.

Take a look at the full projected NCAA Tournament bracket along with the bubble teams below.

Last four in

Southern California, Memphis, West Virginia, Wisconsin.

First four out

North Carolina, Utah State, Penn State, Texas Tech.

Next four out

New Mexico, Clemson, Arizona State, Oregon.

Conference breakdown

Multi-bid leagues: Big Ten (9), Big 12 (8), SEC (8), ACC (5), Big East (5), Mountain West (3), Pac-12 (3), American Athletic (2), West Coast (2).

