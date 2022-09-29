Florida still leading in recruitment of this Louisiana 4-star OT

Word came in toward the end of August that De La Salle (Gretna, Louisiana) offensive tackle Caden Jones had Florida at the top of his list. As October approaches, the Gators are still leading his recruitment, according to Gators Online.

“The coaching staff and the feeling I get when I’m down there. It’s just the energy and I feel like I can be myself down there,” Jones said when asked why Florida is the leader.

Jones has already been to the Swamp twice this year (once in spring and again over the summer), but he wants to get back on campus a few more times before making an official visit. He doesn’t have any dates locked in, but Jones says he wants to take official visits to UF and Texas A&M in December.

Florida State, Houston and Texas round out his top five, but it’s the two SEC programs that are leading this race right now. Florida’s getting it done with steady communication, something Jones values a lot.

There are three coaches connecting with him often: offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Rob Sale, offensive line coach Darnell Stapleton and running backs Jabbar Juluke. Jones says he likes that his relationship with the team is good and that they text often.

Jones is a four-star recruit, according to both On3 and Rivals. 247Sports lists him as a three-star, but his On3 Consensus score still grades out at four stars. He’s ranked No. 362 overall and No. 24 among offensive tackles in the class of 2023.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire