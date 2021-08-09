Florida still breaking records for daily COVID cases; single-day high reaches 28,317

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The coronavirus surge in Florida continues with another record-breaking day of new cases reported Monday.

Florida’s daily case count reported Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows 28,317 new cases for Sunday and 28,316 for Saturday, both significantly higher than the record-breaking case count of 23,908 reported Friday.

As cases rise, so does the death toll from the disease that has taken nearly 39,700 lives in the state. Another 232 people died from COVID-19 in the last two days.

Hospitals continue to experience the impact of the newest pandemic wave. As of Monday, nearly 14,000 patients were in Florida hospitals with COVID, according to the U.S. Health and Human Services data. Of those, 2,836 people are in intensive care with COVID. Not all hospitals in the state are reporting their COVID case counts.

Broward County’s hospitals had the most admissions — 1,600 — of any county in the United States. as of Aug. 6. Because of the volume of patients, Memorial Healthcare System has gone to black status — restricting all visitors.

At a round table last week with CEOs of Florida hospitals, some wondered aloud whether the state had reached its peak in the current wave, with a consensus that the next two weeks would be critical in determining that answer.

Carlos Migoya, CEO of Jackson Health, said he believes the death rate from the virus will be lower than last summer with more seniors vaccinated, however, “we don’t know if it’s a matter of where we are in this stage of the peak.”

As of Friday, the Florida Department of Health reports 63% of people eligible are vaccinated with at least one dose. Hospital leaders pleaded for more people to get vaccinated. “Vaccinations absolutely have made a difference,” said Dr. George Ralls, chief medical officer with Orlando Health.

