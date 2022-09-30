Florida still battling for this 5-star Notre Dame decommit

After five-star edge rusher Keon Keeley decommitted from Notre Dame, Florida quickly emerged as one of three contenders for his services along with Alabama and Ohio State.

Keeley grew up a fan of the Gators and has visited twice since Billy Napier arrived to lead the program. UF played host to him during the weekend of the Kentucky game, but it wasn’t the official visits the family hoped for. Corey Bender of Gators Online spoke with Keeley’s mother, Janické, and she said that UF is limiting official visits to the Oct. 15 game against LSU or December. They still “went through it all” on the unofficial visit, in case Keeley can’t get back for an official.

He’s been to Columbus a few times this season and Alabama is getting an official visit in a few weeks. The Crimson Tide lead the On3 recruiting prediction machine with 52.4% odds to land Keeley and the Buckeyes are in second at 25.4%. Florida is third with 20.3%, but the race is far from over.

“We will figure it out,” Keeley’s mother said. “As of now, it can be any of the three teams.”

It could be tough for Keeley to get back on campus this year with a busy high school schedule. He’s seen most of what there is to see, but there are perks that come with the official visit tag.

If Florida gets him back on campus for the LSU game, the Gators could be a dark horse worth betting on in ther recruitment of Keon Keeley. But If Sept. 10 ends up being his last trip to the Swamp, this will quickly turn into a two-horse race.

The On3 consensus ranks Keeley at No. 11 overall and No. 1 among edge rushers in the class of 2023.

