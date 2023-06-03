Florida is still attempting to flip Aggie commit Dealyn Evans

Texas A&M’s 2024 recruiting class is headlined by rising four-star defensive lineman Dealyn Evans, who committed to the Aggies in July of last year and has steadily increased in the recruiting ranks ever since.

According to 247Sports, Evans is now positioned as the 41st-ranked prospect in the 2204 cycle, the 9th-ranked defensive lineman, and the 8th-ranked player in Texas. Going into his senior season at Pine Tree High School in Longview, Texas, Evans put on a show during his 2022 junior campaign, recording 58 tackles, eight tackles for loss, four sacks, and two pass breakups, and is expected to eclipse these numbers in 2023.

With Evans committing to the Aggies as early as he did, this left an opening for other programs, specifically in the SEC, to increase their recruiting effort this summer. As of now, the Florida Gators, who Dealyn is currently visiting this weekend, are doing everything they can to flip the future superstar but don’t let that distract you from the work the Aggies recruiting staff has done to keep him close to home.

One perspective regarding the Gator’s recruiting effort comes from 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong, who is, as we say, “in the know” concerning any related recruiting updates:

“Dealyn Evans had a great visit to Florida in April. He loved his experience on campus. I had a chance to talk to him about that earlier today. He’s really pumped to get back. Florida is talking about playing him on the end, which is something that’s very exciting to him. Texas A&M has Elijah Robinson and Terry Price recruiting their defensive lineman. They do a phenomenal job of keeping in-state defensive linemen in the fold. It’s hard to flip their commits.”

In the 2023 cycle, five-star defensive lineman David Hicks Jr., who coincidentally just arrived in College Station last weekend, was also a candidate to potentially flip to Oklahoma just months before he officially put pen to paper on Dec. 23, so as Wiltfong stated, it’s very tough to one-up the stellar tandem of Robinson and Price. As of now, the same can be said for Dealyn Evans.

