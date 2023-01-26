Florida stays steady in KenPom rankings following Wednesday’s win

Florida basketball hosted the South Carolina Gamecocks on Wednesday night and came away with a 21-point win to make it two in a row in Southeastern Conference competition. The Gators still have a way to go to get onto the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble, but the victory gave the fans a lot to feel good about.

However, the win was not enough to move Florida in the updated Pomerory College Basketball Rankings — also known as KenPom — in which the Gators held steady at No. 41. Their most recent opponent USC dropped from No. 244 to No. 274 following its loss.

Next up for the Orange and Blue is a trip out to Manhattan, Kansas, to face Keyontae Johnson and the fifth-ranked Kansas State Wildcats, who are currently ranked No. 26 in the KenPom. Tipoff is slated for 6 p.m. EST on Saturday, Jan. 28, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN2 as well as the Gators IMG Sports Network.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire