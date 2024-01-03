Florida stays put in ESPN’s Basketball Power Index ahead of SEC play

Florida does not have a midweek game this week, so it makes sense that the Gators stayed put at No. 28 in Wednesday’s Basketball Power Index update from ESPN.

Florida’s BPI rating — a measurement of a team’s true strength moving forward — jumped a tenth of a point to 9.9. The offensive BPI held steady at 6.5 and the defense got a bump up to 3.4 after falling a tenth of a point over the weekend.

The win-loss projection remains at 20.5-10.5, with a 10.5-7.5 prediction for the conference schedule. Right now, ESPN gives Florida a 5.4% chance to win the Southeastern Conference.

Florida faces No. 22 Kentucky to kick off SEC play on Saturday. The Wildcats are among the conference’s best, so a win means a big jump for Florida on the Basketball Power Index and every other poll/ranking.

Looking ahead, ESPN says Florida has the 44th toughest remaining schedule. The Gators will meet up with Ole Miss and Tennessee this month before closing things out with a rematch against Kentucky in Lexington.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire