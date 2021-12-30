Florida staying in touch with this 3-star quarterback recruit

The quarterback position could get interesting for the Gators heading into 2022. Emory Jones, who started most of the season this year, has entered the transfer portal. Assuming he chooses to go elsewhere, Anthony Richardson, who had flashes of brilliance as a redshirt freshman but was limited by a lingering knee injury.

But the depth behind Richardson will be a question mark. Redshirt freshmen Carlos Del Rio-Wilson and Jalen Kitna will be back after seeing no playing time in their first year on campus, and the Gators also secured the commitment of Ohio State transfer Jack Miller, who was the backup to Heisman finalist C.J. Stroud in 2021.

UF currently doesn’t have any quarterbacks committed in the 2022 class after Nick Evers decommitted following the coaching change, eventually signing with Oklahoma. It may not stay that way, though.

Per 247Sports, the staff has been in contact with Max Brown, a three-star quarterback from Lincoln Christian School in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Brown, the No. 1712 player and No. 109 quarterback on the 247Sports Composite, is currently committed to Central Michigan.

The 6-foot-3-inch passer committed to the Chippewas back in July, but he chose to keep his options open and not sign during the early period this month. He has talked to both head coach Billy Napier and offensive analyst Ryan O’Hara, who works with quarterbacks. O’Hara has reportedly been Brown’s primary recruiter.

Brown doesn’t currently hold an offer from the Gators, but the staff has reportedly been “keeping tabs on him” since arriving in Gainesville. He doesn’t have a visit to UF set up currently, but that could be coming in the next few weeks. The only visit Brown has scheduled at the moment is a trip to Washington on Jan. 28.

He would almost certainly be a developmental prospect, but with a young starter in 2022 and some returning depth, the team would have the option to take their time in getting Brown ready to play.

