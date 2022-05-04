Florida staying close with this 4-star DL out of Orlando

Florida’s coaching staff is back out evaluating talent on Wednesday and co-defensive coordinator/defensive line coach Sean Spencer will be stopping by Olympia High in Orlando to see four-star defensive lineman Kamran James in action, according to 247Sports.

The Gators have kept a good line of contact with James recently. He made it to campus three times over the spring, and this will be Florida’s second trip to his high school in as many weeks. Last time out it was area recruiter and assistant offensive line coach Darnell Stapleton, but things are clearly moving forward if Spencer wants to see him work in person.

James’ recruitment has steadily picked up over the last two months. The Gators were just the second Southeastern Conference program to extend an offer to him back in March but Alabama, Auburn, Georgia and Kentucky have all jumped into the race since then. In-state rivals Florida State and Miami have also joined the list.

He hasn’t named any leader yet, but the Gators do have two crystal balls logged in their favor by 247Sports. James also received a four-star designation from 247Sports and is ranked No. 174 overall in the class of 2023. He’s No. 28 among defensive linemen in the class.

