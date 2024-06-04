Florida staves off elimination, forces winner-take-all game vs Oklahoma State

Jun. 3—Florida lives to play another day.

On the back of reliever Brandon Neely and a three-run home run from Colby Shelton, the Gators surged to a 5-2 victory over Oklahoma State Sunday night at O'Brate Stadium to force a winner-take-all game in the Stillwater Regional.

"The whole day everyone had each other's backs, and we couldn't have done it without each other," Shelton said. "Every guy stepped up, so we found a way to get it done. That's what it takes this time of year."

With the win, the Gators are 6-1 in elimination games over the past two seasons, with the only loss coming in Game 3 of the 2023 College World Series Championship Final against LSU.

"A bunch of guys were here last year," Shelton said. "Our backs are against the wall right now, so we're playing with nothing to lose."

The game was closer than the final score showed, with the Cowboys loading the bases in the fourth inning with a one-run lead. Neely struck out Carson Benge and got Nolan Schubart to fly out.

"It was a big confidence boost for sure," Neely said. "That was one of the most crucial parts of the game right there, and being able to get out of that was a big step in the right direction for the rest of the game."

The Cowboys were 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

"We didn't have quite the discipline on certain pitches in certain spots to capitalize and push some runs across," Holliday said. "Those are turning points in the game every single time."

Florida coach Kevin O'Sullivan said it "wasn't ideal" to substitute Neely in as early as he did.

"I felt like that was probably the point in the game that, if we were going to stay in this thing, we would have to go to him at that point. That wasn't the plan," O'Sullivan said. "We hoped to get to at least the sixth or seventh before we used him."

The Gators used nine arms combined in their double-header against Nebraska and OSU. O'Sullivan said the team still has "plenty of arms."

"We're just going to need certain guys to give us three outs here or three outs there and hopefully get a decent start," he said. "No one's going to have to feel the pressure of having to go five innings or six innings or seven. We just have to piece it together. We certainly have the numbers."

As for OSU, Holliday said Sam Garcia could pitch a second time this weekend since he only managed 3 2/3 innings on Friday against Niagara, but he did not confirm who would start Monday.

"I feel great about who we'll put on the mound," Holliday said.

The winner-take-all game is scheduled to start at 2 p.m.