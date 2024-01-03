Florida State's Mike Norvell gives emotional postgame speech after Orange Bowl loss to Georgia

No. 5 Florida State's Orange Bowl defeat by No. 6 Georgia didn't offer much in the way of positive takeaways.

The Seminoles, still fresh off getting left out of the College Football Playoff as an undefeated Power Five conference, suffered a deluge of opt-outs for the Orange Bowl against a Georgia team that was similarly angry at being left out of the final four-team playoff. What resulted was a demoralizing 63-3 loss that ranks as the most brutal in college football bowl history.

Regardless of the circumstances of the Seminoles' loss, coach Mike Norvell managed to put things in perspective for a team that, despite its lackluster ending, put together a season that overall was worth remembering. FSU went 13-1 and won the 2023 ACC championship, even after starting quarterback Jordan Travis went down with injury late in the season.

As unveiled in Florida State's cinematic recap of the Orange Bowl, Norvell had perhaps the best response he could have given, given the circumstances: an impassioned, emotional message of appreciation and support for his players.

"Whatever the reason, why things happen, I don't know all the time," Norvell told his players. "And neither will you. Because in life there's a lot of things you cannot explain, you cannot put your finger on. But ultimately, you're always going to have a choice. You're going to have a choice about what you want to do, how you want to do it. What you want it to look like.

"I've told you since the very first day that I came here: Hard work does not guarantee success. It doesn't. And it never will. But that absolutely will put you in the best position to be able to achieve it. I think that's one thing that we've seen throughout the course of this season, is we've got some remarkable man who are sitting here in front of me."

Continued Norvell:

"And the work that you put in, the decision that you made, just to say yes. Because you know what? It's really easy when things don't go well, and you hurt, and you're angry and you're sad ... the easiest thing to do is to pull back and stop. That's what the world wants you to do. But there's only a select-few people who are willing to freaking fight. And I am grateful for you. I'm grateful for what you've done. I'm grateful for who you are.

You deserve better than that. So I apologize to you. If you guys are playing your last game, you had a season that will be remembered forever. And I respect the hell out of who you are for being in here today. For stepping on that field and giving it everything. Forever. You have my respect."

