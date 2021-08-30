Florida State yet to name starting quarterback vs. Notre Dame

As we sit less than a week before the Sunday night opener for Notre Dame, the Fighting Irish still don’t know who the official starting quarterback for their opponent will be.

Florida State released their depth chart for the opener on Monday and on it lists both redshirt-sophomore Jordan Travis and grad-transfer McKenzie Milton as starters with “OR” written between their names.

Travis threw for 204 yards, a touchdown, and an interception at Notre Dame last year while rushing for another 96 yards and score.

McKenzie starred at UCF and helped guide the Knights to an unbeaten 2017 season before a leg injury sidelined him in 2018.

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell has previously stated he’ll name a starting quarterback when he’s comfortable doing so.

Apparently less than a week before kickoff he’s still not comfortable.

