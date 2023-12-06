Florida State WR Johnny Wilson will enter 2024 NFL Draft

Florida State won't be playing in the college football playoffs and wide receiver Johnny Wilson won't be joining them at the Orange Bowl.

Wilson told Pete Thamel of ESPN.com that he will be skipping that game because he is entering the 2024 NFL Draft. Wilson is expected to take part in the Senior Bowl as he works to build his profile ahead of April.

It remains to be seen how that process will go, but one thing teams are sure to notice about Wilson is his size. He's 6'7" and 237 pounds with a wide wingspan he can put to use to try to go up and over defenders for passes.

Wilson played two years at Arizona State before transferring to Florida State. He had 84 catches for 1,514 yards and seven touchdowns during his two years at the ACC school.