Florida State women's basketball star Ta'Niya Latson quickly approaching 1,000 point mark

In just two college seasons, Florida State sophomore guard Ta’Niya Latson is just 40 points away from eclipsing the 1,000-point milestone of her career.

It may seem a little early to be making that forecast, but Latson has scored at least 30 points in the Seminoles' last three games. She's averaging 21.5 points per game, shooting 41% from the field and nearly 90% from the free throw line. Latson has missed only eight of her 79 free throw attempts.

Nearing the halfway point of the regular season, Latson is closing in on a handful of career milestones and school records. She has tied the FSU program record for most career 30-point games with 11 and has the second-most 30-point games of any player through 50 games in the past decade.

The women's college basketball world is currently dominated by superstars and Latson has slowly inserted her name into that conversation. Her points per game average ranks 15th in the country, just 0.01 behind TCU's Madison Conner and 0.02 behind Southern Miss' Domonique Davis.

Her free throw percentage ranks 18th nationally and she has shot the 27th most free throws in the country.

So when will the big 1,000-point day come? If Latson continues her 30-point pace or her 21.5-point average, mathematically, she'll pass that mark on Jan. 11 at the Donald L. Tucker Center against North Carolina. However, basketball is extremely unpredictable.

If Latson dips a little below her current pace, she can likely pass the milestone against No. 13 Virginia Tech on Jan. 14 at the Tucker Center.

Whether she passes the millennium mark or not, what Latson has done this season and over her career so far has been impressive and has helped FSU to a 11-4 record, and a constant spot in the AP Top 25.

How to watch FSU women's basketball vs. Clemson

Florida State women's basketball lost to NC State, 88-80, in overtime on Jan. 4, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Who: No. 22 Florida State (11-4, 2-1 ACC) vs. Clemson (8-6, 1-1)

When/Where: 4 p.m., Sunday, Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, S.C.

TV/Radio: ACCN/101.5 FM

Despite the loss, FSU took No. 3 NC State to its limit in an 88-80 overtime result in favor of the Wolfpack. NC State is one of six teams that are still undefeated and the Seminoles were the closest to snapping that perfect record.

Latson looked unstoppable, downing 30 points for the third straight game and 9-of-9 shooting from the free throw line. O'Miriah Gordon, Makayla Timpson and Sara Bejedi all broke into double figures, padding down FSU's offense.

However, FSU seemingly ran out of gas in overtime, getting outscored, 14-7, in the extra period. Back-to-back three-pointers in overtime put NC State up and allowed them to cruise to a victory. The Seminoles did come up short, but for the third time this season, they have proven they can hang with a top-4 team.

While Latson is dominating on the offensive side of the ball, Timpson has quickly risen as one of the top defenders in the country. The junior is tied for fifth in the nation in blocks, recording 44 on the season and averaging nearly three per game. Against NC State she had a season-high six.

Timpson is near averaging a double-double as she averages 9.5 rebounds a game. She's recorded an impressive seven double-doubles this season. Gordon has been a constant producer on offense, averaging 14 points a game and breaking double figures in her last five games.

FSU faces a Clemson team that ranks in the top 50 nationally in bench points (44th with 26 bppg), three-point shooting efficiency (48th at 35.69%) and least fouls per game (38th with 14.1 fpg). Amari Robinson is carrying the heavy load for Clemson, averaging 17.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per game, a team-high in both categories.

Robinson ranks 22nd nationally in field goal percentage, shooting at 60%. Isolating her early on takes a ton of firepower away from the Tigers.

Jack Williams covers Florida State athletics for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at jwilliams@tallahassee.com or on X @jackgwilliams.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Florida State's Ta'Niya Latson closing in on 1,000 career points