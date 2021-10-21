Florida State vs UMass Prediction, Game Preview
Florida State vs UMass prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 23
Florida State vs UMass How To Watch
Date: Saturday, October 23
Game Time: 12:00 ET
Venue: Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL
How To Watch: ACC Network
Record: UMass (1-5), Florida State (2-4)
UMass vs Florida State Game Preview
Why UMass Will Win
The UMass running game is having its moments.
The team is rested after getting two weeks off following the win over UConn, running for 247 yards a few weeks after the O cranked up over 500 yards against Eastern Michigan.
It’s not like Florida State can take anyone lightly – it’s still smarting from the loss to Jacksonville State earlier in the year – but this is the breather between going to North Carolina and getting Clemson next week. The full and undivided attention probably won’t be there, but …
Why Florida State Will Win
The Florida State running game has settled in.
It wasn’t good enough over the first part of the season, but it went for over 200 yards in each of the last three games with 247 against Syracuse and 238 against North Carolina in their first two wins of the season.
The Noles will run for at least 250 yards against the UMass defensive front. That all ties into the other big key for them over the last two weeks – they’re converting on third down conversions. That was a problem in the three losses after the fight with Notre Dame.
The UMass defense is the second-worst in the nation in third down stops.
What’s Going To Happen
UMass will get the offense working a little bit to make this interesting for a about 20 minutes, but the Florida State running game will start working right away and will stay effective on the way to – finally – an easy win.
UMass vs Florida State Prediction, Line
Florida State 48, UMass 13
Line: UMass -35.5, o/u: 59.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5
Must See Rating: 2
