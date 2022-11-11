Florida State vs Syracuse prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 11, Saturday, November 12

Florida State vs Syracuse How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 12

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, NY

How To Watch: ACC Network

Record: Florida State (6-3), Syracuse (6-3)

Florida State vs Syracuse Game Preview

Why Florida State Will Win

It’s Week 11. Are you trending up, or are you trending down?

Syracuse was rolling, it gave Clemson all it could handle in a totally acceptable 27-21 win, and then injuries kicked in and everything started to fall apart. The 6-0 start was great, and it’s 0-3 since.

Florida State started hot, lost three straight tough games, and now it’s trending back up with two straight wins with the offense doing a great job and the D doing a fantastic job against the pass.

Don’t ask how or why. If you’re Florida State and you beat Miami 45-3, things are fine.

The running game has found a terrific groove rolling for over 200 yards in four straight games, and it’s about to do it again against a Syracuse front that’s fighting the good fight, but is painfully banged up.

Why Syracuse Will Win

Sean Tucker, it’s time for the coaching staff to get you the ball again.

QB Garrett Shrader is still hurt – he missed most of the last two games and is still questionable – but the star running back hasn’t been able to get enough work with just 45 carries over the last four games.

Florida State’s run defense has been strong but it hasn’t faced too many teams that can line up and pound away. The Orange offensive line is having problems in pass protection, but it has the ability to bash a bit.

Syracuse is 5-0 when running for 125 yards or more, 1-3 when it doesn’t, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Being at home might matter.

Syracuse started out the years of its first eight games in the dome, and now it’s back. Can there be enough energy? Can the home surrounding carry the struggling team through the problems on both lines and with a lack of passing punch lately?

No.

Florida State is too balanced, the passing game has been too sharp, and the defensive front will take over as the game goes on.

Florida State vs Syracuse Prediction, Line

Florida State 27, Syracuse 23

Line: Florida State -7.5, o/u: 50.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Florida State vs Syracuse Must See Rating (out of 5): 3.5

