Florida State vs. Oklahoma in Cheez-It Bowl: Prediction, picks, players to watch and more

The last time Florida State and Oklahoma faced off in a bowl game, it was to decide a national championship. There’s still plenty in play for this one. Here's what you need to know about the matchup.

What teams go to the Cheez-It Bowl?

Florida State vs. Oklahoma.

When and where is the Cheez-It Bowl this year?

Thursday, Dec. 29, 5:30 p.m. ET at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

What channel is the Cheez-It Bowl on?

ESPN is airing the game.

With the momentum the Seminoles have built, and all the pieces the Sooners will be without, it’s hard to see this one having the same result as the Orange Bowl that determined the 2000 national title. Prediction: Florida State, 35-24.

Florida State vs. Oklahoma expert picks

Scooby Axson: Florida State

Jace Evans: Florida State

Paul Myerberg: Oklahoma

Erick Smith: Florida State

Eddie Timanus: Florida State

Dan Wolken: Florida State

Who is favored in the Cheez-It Bowl?

What's at stake for FSU?

For the Seminoles, it’s about maintaining their upward trajectory in their first bowl appearance since the 2019 season. After going 3-6 in Mike Norvell’s first season as head coach and 5-7 last season, the Seminoles made a significant leap, finishing the regular season on a five-game winning streak.

What's at stake for Oklahoma?

For the Sooners, the bowl game – their 24th consecutive bowl appearance – is about trying to avoid what would be the program’s first losing record since 1998 and putting themselves on a path to return to college football’s upper echelon.

Will Dillon Gabriel play in the bowl game?

While several players – including offensive tackles Anton Harrison and Wanya Morris and running back Eric Gray – have opted out, it’s likely quarterback Dillon Gabriel plays.

“Just his vision, his arm talent, the things that he can do – he just has that natural play-making ability,” Norvell said.

Is Dillon Gabriel coming back?

Yes, he is returning to Oklahoma in 2023.

What are Trey Benson's 2022 stats?

The FSU running back hasn’t racked up a ton of carries thanks to sharing the load with Lawrance Toafili and Treshaun Ward, but he’s been dynamic. The Oregon transfer rushed 141 times for 965 yards and 9 TDs while averaging 6.8 yards per carry, fifth nationally among qualified runners.

How good is Jared Verse?

The FSU defensive end, an Albany transfer, broke out in a big way this season, leading the Seminoles with 7.5 sacks. He is second in the ACC in tackles for loss per game at 1.32.

How good is Marvin Mims?

The Oklahoma receiver, who is a junior, had an up-and-down season but is coming off one of the best games of his career – five catches for 162 yards and two touchdowns in the regular-season finale against Texas Tech. On the year, he has 52 grabs for 1,006 yards and 6 TDs.

What are DaShaun White's stats this season?

The Oklahoma linebacker is third on the team in tackles (81) but he’s at the center of what the Sooners do defensively. With Florida State’s balanced offense, White’s role will be magnified. He has six tackles for loss, three quarterback hurries and has broken up six passes with two INTs.

