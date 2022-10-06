Florida State vs NC State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8

Florida State vs NC State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 8

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, NC

How To Watch: ACC Network

Record: Florida State (4-1), NC State (4-1)

Florida State vs NC State Game Preview

Why Florida State Will Win

The Seminoles need to get the running game going again.

They struggled on the ground in the 31-21 loss to Wake Forest last week with the lowest total of the season – 112 yards – partly because the passing game took over. NC State has an amazing run defense, but the carries have to keep coming.

The Florida State running game is the trickle that leads to the waterfall. The passing game is steady and solid, but the attack works when the big dashes are there. The offense can be patient for the big plays if the defense does its job.

The FSU pass rush is great, the pass defense hasn’t been bad, and …

Why NC State Will Win

Can the NC State run defense hold up?

Clemson was able to pound and pound and pound on the NC State D last week in a 30-20 win. It ran a season-high 38 times for 145 yards – the most the Wolfpack allowed all year – and FSU was held to under 140 yards against LSU and Wake Forest.

No, the State offense hasn’t been as dominant as it should be and it hasn’t been all the explosive, but there’s a nice system in place. There aren’t a slew of turnovers – the seven have been spread out over the five games – and the defense takes care of the rest.

What’s Going To Happen

NC State will bounce back fast.

There’s nothing all that pretty with the Wolfpack style, but it’s effective. They’ll own the lines, be good against the run, and they’ll win enough third down moments to keep the momentum.

Florida State will get a good day out of QB Jordan Travis, but again, it needs to run well to win. There will be a few good dashes on a couple of scoring drives, but there won’t be enough of them.

Florida State vs NC State Prediction, Line

NC State 31, Florida State 20

Line: NC State -3.5, o/u: 50.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Florida State vs NC State Must See Rating (out of 5): 4

