Florida State vs. Miami predictions, odds, channel, how to watch: Everything you need to know

Week 11 of the college football season is here, and the No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (9-0, 7-0 ACC) continue their march forward as College Football Playoff hopefuls after already clinching a spot in the ACC Championship.

Led by quarterback Jordan Travis, the Seminoles look poised to return to the CFP for the first time since 2014, the first year of the new playoff format. That year, Florida State and Jameis Winston lost to Oregon and Marcus Mariota, 59-20, in the Rose Bowl.

Standing in their way are the Miami Hurricanes (6-3, 2-3 ACC), a team that has struggled in conference play thus far.

Most recently, the Seminoles defeated the Pitt Panthers, 24-7, to clinch their spot in the ACC Championship. The Hurricanes, meanwhile, fell to the NC State Wolfpack in Week 10.

Here's everything to know about the intrastate clash between these two Florida schools.

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) warms up before the game Nov. 4, 2023, against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Florida State vs. Miami Hurricanes predictions

Pickswise: Lay the points for Florida State

Sam Avellone writes, "Look for Florida State to separate early from the Hurricanes, and for the Seminoles to win by margin. For what it’s worth, I make this line -16."

Winners and Whiners: The Seminoles will cover the spread

Chris King writes, "Florida State has won seven of their nine games by double figures this season and they took care of business against Pitt despite missing two of their top pass-catching options. [Jordan] Travis still carried the team to a victory as the defense stepped up and shut down the Panthers’ offense. Florida State is at home here and their offense lights up Miami to deliver the win and finish the regular season unbeaten in conference play.

Prediction: Florida State -13.5

ESPN: Florida State is a heavy home favorite

ESPN Analytics give the Seminoles an 85% chance to remain undefeated with a win at home and the Hurricanes a 15% chance to secure their third conference victory.

NCAAF odds: Florida State vs. Miami betting lines, trends

All odds as of Thursday morning.

Spread: Florida State (-14.5)

Moneyline: Florida State (-650); Miami (+475)

Over/under: 50

How to watch Florida State vs. Miami: TV channel, streaming info

When: Saturday, Nov. 11, 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Doak S. Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, Fl.

Cable TV: ABC

Streaming: ESPN app; YouTube TV; Sling; FuboTV

Florida State Seminoles schedule and results

All times Eastern.

Week 1: Florida State 45 - 24 LSU, FINAL

Week 2: Florida State 66 - 13 Southern Miss., FINAL

Week 3: Florida State 31 - 29 Boston College, FINAL

Week 4: Florida State 31 - 24 Clemson, FINAL/OT

Week 5: BYE

Week 6: Florida State 39 - 17 Virginia Tech, FINAL

Week 7: Florida State 41 - 3 Syracuse, FINAL

Week 8: Florida State 38 - 20 Duke, FINAL

Week 9: Florida State 41 - 16 Wake Forest, FINAL

Week 10: Florida State 24 - 7 Pitt, FINAL

Week 11: Florida State vs. Miami (FL), 3:30 p.m., ABC

Week 12: Florida State vs. North Alabama, 6:30 p.m., The CW

Week 13: Florida State @ Florida, TBD, TBD

ACC Championship: Florida State vs. TBD, Saturday, Dec. 2, 8 p.m., ABC

Miami Hurricanes schedule and results

Week 1: Miami (FL) 38 - 3 Miami (OH), FINAL

Week 2: Miami (FL) 48 - 33 Texas A&M, FINAL

Week 3: Miami (FL) 48 - 7 Bethune-Cookman, FINAL

Week 4: Miami (FL) 41 - 7 Temple, FINAL

Week 5: BYE

Week 6: Miami (FL) 20 - 23 Georgia Tech, FINAL

Week 7: Miami (FL) 31 - 41 North Carolina, FINAL

Week 8: Miami (FL) 28 - 20 Clemson, FINAL/2OT

Week 9: Miami (FL) 29 - 26 Virginia, FINAL/OT

Week 10: Miami (FL) 6 - 20 N.C. State, FINAL

Week 11: Miami (FL) @ Florida State, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Week 12: Miami (FL) vs. Louisville, TBD, TBD

Week 13: Miami (FL) @ Boston College, Noon, ABC

