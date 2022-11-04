Florida State vs Miami Prediction Game Preview Lines TV

Reuters Videos

STORY: Clinton, Harris and Hochul rallied supporters by talking about women's rights and abortion."They (Republicans) want to turn back the clock on abortion. They spent 50 years trying to make that happen, but they want to turn back the clock on women's rights in general and civil rights and voting rights on gay rights," Clinton said.Hochul has seen her lead over Republican challenger Lee Zeldin shrink to single digits in some polls after Zeldin has hammered her over crime.The midterm elections on November 8 will determine whether Republicans or Democrats control each house of Congress.The results will have a profound impact on the next two years of President Joe Biden's tenure at the White House.