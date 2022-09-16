Florida State vs Louisville prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17

Florida State vs Louisville How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 17

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Cardinal Stadium, Louisville, KY

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Florida State (2-0), Louisville (1-1)

Florida State vs Louisville Game Preview

Why Florida State Will Win

Florida State is moving the sticks.

Rolling against Duquesne was no big deal, but the offense stepped up the passing attack against LSU and now gets a Louisville defense that’s been just okay on third downs.

It took a while, but there’s a chance that Florida State finally has an offensive line it can rely on. It allowed just three tackles for loss in the first two games, it’s been good enough for the running game, and it’s all contributing to the O connecting on third down after third down.

As long as the Noles control the time of possession battle and don’t make mistakes, they’re playing well enough to get this done on the road.

Why Louisville Will Win

The Cardinals got their groove back with the desperately needed win over UCF.

They might have struggled against Syracuse to start the season, but the offense wasn’t too bad – the turnovers were the problem, and the defense couldn’t come up with a key stop.

The pass rush has been there and there should be enough plays behind the line to matter. Florida State’s offensive line might be playing well so far, but the Cardinals will get creative to get to Jordan Travis.

The run defense has to hold up – LSU did a nice job of keeping the big plays on the ground to a minimum – and …

What’s Going To Happen

Malik Cunningham has to be the best player on the field.

He struggled throwing it against UCF, but he took off for 121 yards and a score. Last year he ran for two touchdowns in the win over Florida State and was solid through the air, and in the 2020 win he hit the big plays down the field and didn’t run as much.

He’ll have to do it all at home.

The UCF version of Louisville is more real than the one that showed up at Syracuse. Now, with a decent performance from the defense and yet another great day from Cunningham against FSU, the Cardinal season really gets going.

Florida State vs Louisville Prediction, Line

Louisville 30, Florida State 26

Line: Florida State -2.5, o/u: 57

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Florida State vs Louisville Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

