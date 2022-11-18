Florida State vs Louisiana prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 12, Saturday, November 19

Florida State vs Louisiana Prediction, Game Preview

Florida State vs Louisiana How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 19

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL

How To Watch: ESPN3

Record: Florida State (7-3), Louisiana (5-5)

Why Louisiana Will Win

Can the run defense hold up and can the running attack take over?

Louisiana hasn’t been the killer it was over the previous few years, but the ground game found its groove over the last several weeks with over 200 yards in three of the last four games. The offensive line is playing better, there aren’t a ton to plays allowed behind the line, and turnovers haven’t been a giant problem.

The defense mostly has issues against decent quarterbacks and passing games. It hasn’t been gouged too badly against the run, but …

Why Florida State Will Win

The Florida State running game leads the ACC averaging 214 yards per game. It’s been able to crank up over 200 yards in six games, averages 5.5 yards per carry, and it’s going along with a decent enough passing attack to balance things out.

4-0 when running for over 210 yards, the offense is going to get the backs moving – basically doing what Louisiana has done for a few years – and rip off yards in chunks.

The Louisiana run defense has been able to hold up this year, but it’s 0-4 when giving up over 140 yards. FSU has been held under that just twice.

What’s Going To Happen

Florida State is on a roll.

It pulled up out of its nosedive with three straight wins, the ground game has been steady, the passing game accurate, and the defense has found itself over the last three games.

Louisiana doesn’t have enough pop to keep up. It’s the first game against a Power Five team this year for the Ragin’ Cajuns, and it’s going to be rough.

Florida State vs Louisiana Prediction, Line

Florida State 40, Louisiana 13

Line: Florida State -24.5, o/u: 52.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Florida State vs Louisiana Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

