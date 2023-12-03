Florida State vs. Georgia Orange Bowl highlights South Florida bowl slate

Two teams that think they should be playing for a national title will instead face off in South Florida.

No. 5 Florida State (13-0), which was snubbed from the College Football Playoff despite an undefeated season and an ACC title, will square off with SEC runner-up Georgia (12-1), the winner of the past two consecutive national championships.

Hard Rock Stadium hosts the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30 at 4 p.m. South Florida will also host two more bowl games this month: the Boca Raton Bowl will be played at FAU Stadium at 8 p.m. on Dec. 21, and the Florida Beach Bowl will be at Fort Lauderdale’s DRV PNK Stadium at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 13.

FSU vs. Georgia will be a premier non-playoff bowl matchup as the Seminoles try to prove why they deserved to play for a national title. The College Football Playoff Committee chose Alabama over Florida State.

“Florida State is a different team than they were through the first 11 weeks,” committee chair Boo Corrigan said in an interview with ESPN. “Coach Norvell, their players, their fans, an incredible season. But as you look at who they are as a team right now without Jordan Travis, without the offensive dynamic that he brings to it, they are a different team, and the committee voted Alabama four and Florida State five.”

FSU coach Mike Norvell release a statement after the College Football playoff Committee’s decision, expressing his displeasure.

“I am disgusted and infuriated with the committee’s decision today to have what was earned on the field taken away because a small group of people decided they knew better than the results of the games,” Norvell said.

“What is the point of playing games? Do you tell players it is okay to quit if someone goes down? Do you not play a senior on Senior Day for fear of injury? Where is the motivation to schedule challenging non-conference games? We are not only an undefeated P5 conference champion, but we also played two P5 non-conference games away from home and won both of them. I don’t understand how we are supposed to think this is an acceptable way to evaluate a team.

“I’m hurting for our players who have displayed a tremendous amount of resilience and response this season. What happened today goes against everything that is true and right in college football. A team that overcame tremendous adversity and found a way to win doing whatever it took on the field was cheated today. It’s a sad day for college football. I’m proud of the work we have put in and the players I have the privilege to coach. We have one more opportunity to define this 2023 team in the Orange Bowl, and I believe in how our team will respond.”

