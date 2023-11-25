Florida State vs. Florida preview: Predictions, streaming, odds, and how to watch Saturday's game

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tate Rodemaker (18) talks to his teammates. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Boston College Eagles 44-14 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Fsu V Boston College Second005

The Florida State Seminoles, who are still undefeated with an 11-0 record, are set to play their final game of the regular season against the Florida Gators (5-6). Unfortunately, they will have to do it without quarterback Jordan Travis.

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis suffered a lower left leg injury during the Week 12 58-13 win against North Alabama and has announced over social media that his Seminole career is over. Travis made Florida State history by being the only player to rank in the top 10 in career passing touchdowns and rushing touchdowns. The Seminoles backup quarterback, Tate Rodemaker, will now lead the team against the Gators. He completed 13-of-23 passes for 217 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions against North Alabama.

On the Gators' side, quarterback Graham Mertz is recovering from a nondisplaced collarbone fracture he suffered in the Gators’ 33-31 loss to Missouri and will not be available for the final regular-season game. Redshirt junior Maz Brown stepped in for the injured Mertz and completed four of five passes for 56 yards and ran for 42 yards against Missouri and is expected to start against Florida State.

College Football: Florida State QB Jordan Travis carted off field after suffering leg injury

No. 5 Florida State vs. Florida Predictions

ESPN: Seminoles have 81.6% chance of winning

According to ESPN's Matchup Predictor, the Florida State Seminoles have a 81.6% chance of betting the Florida Gators in Week 13.

Covers: Florida State -9.5

Staff writes: "Even though both teams are already bowl-eligible, I think Florida State is the team with more to play for. The Seminoles are on the rise and a win against the Gators would make them 2-0 against Florida and Miami this season, allowing FSU to proclaim itself the best program in the state to new recruits. Throw in the motivation of wanting to win the Sunshine Showdown for the first time since 2017, and the Seminoles look like a solid bet to win this one by double-digits."

SI: College Football HQ: Seminoles to win

Staff writes: "Florida State is a 6 point favorite against Florida, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook, which set the total at 51.5 points for the game."

How to watch No. 5 Florida State vs. Florida: TV channel, streaming

The No. 5 Florida State Seminoles (11-0) kick-off against the Florida Gators (5-6) on Saturday at 7:00 p.m., ET on ESPN.

How to watch: Catch football action on Fubo

NCAA odds Week 13: No. 5 Florida State vs. Florida lines, betting odds

The Seminoles are favorites to defeat the Gators, according to the BetMGM college football odds.

Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps.

Spread favorite: Florida State (-6.5)

Moneyline: Florida State (-275); Florida (+225)

Total: 50.5 points

Florida State Seminoles Football 2023 schedule and results:

Week 1: Florida State 45-24 LSU, Final

Week 2: Florida State 66-13 Southern Miss, Final

Week 3: Florida State 31-29 Boston College, Final

Week 4: Florida State 31-24 OT Clemson, Final

Week 5: Bye Week

Week 6:Florida State 39-17 Virginia Tech, Final

Week 7: Florida State 41-3 Syracuse, Final

Week 8: Florida State 38-29 Duke, Final

Week 9: Florida State 41-16 Wake Forest, Final

Week 10: Florida State 24-7 Pittsburgh, Final

Week 11: Florida State 27-20 Miami, Final

Week 12: Florida State 58-13 North Alabama, Final

Week 13: Sat 11/25: Florida State vs. Florida, 7:00 p.m., ET, ESPN

Sat. 12/02: Florida State vs. Louisville, 8:00 p.m., ET, ABC

Florida Gators Football 2023 schedule and results:

Week 1: Florida 11-24 Utah, Final

Week 2: Florida 49-7 McNeese, Final

Week 3: Florida 29-16 Tennessee, Final

Week 4: Florida 22-7 Charlotte, Final

Week 5: Florida 14-33 Kentucky, Final

Week 6: Florida 38-14 Vanderbilt, Final

Week 7: Florida 41-39 South Carolina, Final

Week 8: Bye Week

Week 9: Florida 43-20 Georgia, Final

Week 10: Florida 36-39 OT Arkansas, Final

Week 11: Florida 35-52 LSU, Final

Week 12: Florida 31-33 Missouri, Final

Week 13: Sat. 11/25: Florida vs. Florida State, 7:00 p.m., ET, ESPN

Crucial weekend: College football bowl eligibility picture. Who's in? Who's out? Who's still alive

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Florida State vs. Florida: Predictions, picks, odds, and how to watch